UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya today to oversee Ram Temple construction work

Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das and Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant representing the Muslim side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Wednesday 'welcomed' the Uttar Pradesh government's move of convening a Cabinet meeting in the temple city tomorrow. The Ram Temple will be inaugurated on January 22. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The chief priest of the Ram Temple said that the Cabinet meeting on Thursday holds significance as Ayodhya has been neglected by political parties to date.

"The Cabinet meeting is significant because to date no party have made any efforts for Ayodhya. The city remained neglected. But ever since BJP came to Centre and state, its development has started," Acharya Das said.

He said that a grand temple of Lord Ram is under construction and January 22 next year will be the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, the ex-Babri Masjid litigant said that the Cabinet meeting is a good move by the government.

"The cabinet meeting is taking place in Ayodhya. This is a good thing. At least the people of Ayodhya are fortunate that the city is being beautified. Ayodhya is a city where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live. Everyone should be taken care of," Iqbal Ansari said.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet will hold a meeting in Ayodhya on Thursday to oversee preparations for Diwali and the progress of the work at the site of the under-construction Ram Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi will spend approximately four hours in Ayodhya, attending the cabinet meeting and overseeing preparations for the Diwali festival.

"The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Ramkatha Park at around 11 am. After that, he will have darshan and offer prayers at Hanumangarhi with his cabinet colleagues. Subsequently, they will worship at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and the Shri Ram Lala Virajman temple. The meeting will take place at the International Ramkatha Museum at around noon," an official statement said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Yogi Adityanath is the first Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh's history to hold cabinet meetings outside the state capital.

"Similar meetings were previously held during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2019, where cabinet members participated in a holy bath at the Sangam. Additionally, a cabinet meeting was conducted in Kashi. Continuing this tradition, the Yogi Cabinet will now convene in Ayodhya, the revered birthplace of Lord Shri Ram Lalla," an official statement said.

The meeting will be attended by over 24 senior ministers from the Uttar Pradesh government, along with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Director General of Police, and Director of Information. (ANI)

