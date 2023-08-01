UP chief secretary issues guidelines for ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign in state

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday issued guidelines for organising various functions in cities and villages during the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign to be launched from August 9 to August 30 to honour and commemorate sacrifices of martyrs. UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (file)

Families of lakhs of unsung martyrs and freedom fighters will be felicitated during the campaign that will be launched and run on the lines of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, he said.

Guidelines issued to commissioners, district magistrates and other officials said the campaign will conclude in New Delhi on August 30. The main functions in the state will be held in Lucknow.

In villages the functions will be organised at three levels- village, panchayat and block. Meetings will be held at identified places in villages on August 9. Villagers will reach the meeting place with a handful of soil that will be collected into a ‘kalash’.

The soil, brought from all the villages in the country, will be used to build an Amrit Vatika near the National War Memorial in Delhi, stated the guidelines.

Similar functions will be held in cities too. A state-level programme will be held in the CG City in the state capital here on August 25.