U.P. CM, other BJP leaders, bureaucrats put Tricolour as DP on social media
Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, changed their display pictures (DPs) to the Tricolour on social media, on Tuesday, and appealed to people to do similarly.
The decision to change their profile pictures on social media with the “Tiranga” (Tricolour), came ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. To commemorate the landmark, the Centre has announced a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as part of which top leaders and lawmakers would mostly move among the people both in rural and urban areas, take out foot marches and encourage people to hoist the Tricolour from their respective homes.
@myogiadityanath, the official twitter handle of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as @CMofficeUP both had the Tricolour as their DP and others, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev and other leaders also followed suit.
Bureaucrats too took a cue as @ChiefSecyUP, the official twitter handle of chief secretary DS Mishra, @dgpup, the twitter handle of director general of police Devendra Singh Chauhan also displayed the Tricolour on their DPs.
“In keeping with the #HarGharTiranga campaign that has been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and timed with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I have made Tricolour the DP on all social media pages. I also request you to join this noble campaign. Jai Hind,” the CM tweeted.
His tweet followed that of Modi. “It is a special 2nd August today and at a time when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” Modi tweeted and the rest of ministers and party functionaries followed suit.
Leaders of BJP’s allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party have still not changed their DPs and none in the opposition too displayed the Tricolour on their DPs but BJP leaders said as August 15 approaches, virtually everyone will sport the Tricolour.
“We can have political differences but I guess none should have a problem in either hoisting the national flag at their homes or in putting the Tricolour as their DP. Our leaders have appealed to all to display the Tricolour and as patriots we all should respond to this appeal by showcasing that irrespective of differences, we stand one as a country,” said U.P. BJP veteran and party spokesman Harish Srivastava.
Two more held over BJP youth leader’s murder
Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Karnataka's Bellare. The arrested persons have been identified as Saddam, 32, a resident of Bellare, and a resident of Pallajamajalu, 42, Harris, police added. Earlier, the police arrested Shafeeq and Zakir on July 27 in connection with Praveen's murder.
Nuh: 7 dead receive wages under MGNREGA for a year, nine booked
The Nuh police on Monday registered a case against nine people for allegedly issuing job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) scheme fraudulently to 87 people, including seven who have died, and causing a loss of ₹21 lakh to the state exchequer in the last one year, said police on Tuesday. The chief minister's flying squad received a complaint in January, following which a team was formed.
Petition seeking early hearing on Karnataka high court’s hijab order mentioned in Supreme Court
A plea seeking an early hearing of the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's order for upholding a ban on Hijab in educational institutes in the state was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned the plea challenging Karnataka HC's judgement before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. CJI NV Ramana also said that if judges would have been fine, it would have been listed.
6 killed in landslides as rain lashes parts of Karnataka
At least six people lost their lives in landslides in the coastal districts on Tuesday, taking the total death toll of rain-related incidents to 59 since June 1, the Karnataka government said. Four members of the same family were killed in Muttalli of Bhatkal taluka in Uttara Kannada district after a portion of a hillock collapsed on the family's home.
GMDA hikes tariff for bulk water supply by 5%
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has revised the tariff for fresh potable water that it supplies in bulk to residential and industrial areas by 5%, taking the user charges from ₹10 to ₹10.50 per kilo litre. Apart from this, the MCG itself, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and a few other government bodies get water supply in bulk from the authority.
