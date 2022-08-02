U.P. CM, other BJP leaders, bureaucrats put Tricolour as DP on social media

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, changed their display pictures (DPs) to the Tricolour on social media, on Tuesday, and appealed to people to do similarly.

The decision to change their profile pictures on social media with the “Tiranga” (Tricolour), came ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. To commemorate the landmark, the Centre has announced a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign as part of which top leaders and lawmakers would mostly move among the people both in rural and urban areas, take out foot marches and encourage people to hoist the Tricolour from their respective homes.

@myogiadityanath, the official twitter handle of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as @CMofficeUP both had the Tricolour as their DP and others, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev and other leaders also followed suit.

Bureaucrats too took a cue as @ChiefSecyUP, the official twitter handle of chief secretary DS Mishra, @dgpup, the twitter handle of director general of police Devendra Singh Chauhan also displayed the Tricolour on their DPs.

“In keeping with the #HarGharTiranga campaign that has been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and timed with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I have made Tricolour the DP on all social media pages. I also request you to join this noble campaign. Jai Hind,” the CM tweeted.

His tweet followed that of Modi. “It is a special 2nd August today and at a time when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” Modi tweeted and the rest of ministers and party functionaries followed suit.

Leaders of BJP’s allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party have still not changed their DPs and none in the opposition too displayed the Tricolour on their DPs but BJP leaders said as August 15 approaches, virtually everyone will sport the Tricolour.

“We can have political differences but I guess none should have a problem in either hoisting the national flag at their homes or in putting the Tricolour as their DP. Our leaders have appealed to all to display the Tricolour and as patriots we all should respond to this appeal by showcasing that irrespective of differences, we stand one as a country,” said U.P. BJP veteran and party spokesman Harish Srivastava.