U.P. CM pays tribute to HN Bahuguna on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid glowing tribute to former CM of the state Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the latter’s death anniversary. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary on March 17. (HT photo)

Yogi also garlanded the former CM’s statue at Yojana Bhavan. On the occasion, state cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were present.

Remembering Bahuguna, the chief minister wrote on X, “On the occasion of the death anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Ji, I pay humble tribute and respect to his memories.” Bahuguna, who was CM between 1973 and 1975, was born on April 25, 1919 and died on March 17, 1989.