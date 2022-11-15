UP CM stresses on trial of criminals through video conferencing from prison

LUCKNOW The UP government on Monday decided to hold trial of dreaded gangsters through video conferencing from prison itself, so that cops don’t have to ferry them to courts. The step was being viewed as a measure to check interaction of criminals with the ‘outside world’.

Officials were also directed to ensure additional video conferencing facilities in 72 jails and 73 courts across the state. At present, only remand proceedings of criminals are carried out virtually.

Director-general (prisons), Anand Kumar, had sought permission from the state government to conduct virtual trial of gangsters. Presiding over a meeting on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath stressed on the need for trial of criminals and gangsters from prison itself so that cops don’t have to ferry them from prison to court during trial of cases.

At present, only remand proceedings are carried out through video conferencing. With 100% handling of remand and trial of prisoners through video conferencing, incidents of escape of undertrial prisoners would also be curbed, added Kumar.

This would also help check criminals issuing threats to witnesses and conspire to carry out crimes with the help of their aides during their appearance in court for trial, emphasised Kumar.

According to Kumar, there are 72 operational jails in the state, out of which 62 are district jails, seven central jails apart from a Nari Bandi Niketan, an Adarsh Jail and a Kishore Sadan. Remand and trial proceedings of undertrial prisoners are held in 73 courts of the state.

All jails and courts have one room each to carry out remand proceedings through video conferencing. But due to a large number of prisoners, the entire day is spent hearing remand cases. Therefore, a letter was written to the government, seeking construction of an additional video conferencing room in all jails and courts across the state for carrying out trial of criminals through video conferencing, stated Kumar.