Recruitment process in past mired in graft, BJP govt brought transparency: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said youngsters had to fight for their rights before 2017 as the recruitment process was mired in corruption, but his government brought transparency in it.

“Due to flawed intentions, corruption prevailed at every step of the way during recruitment. The Uttar Pradesh today has, however, undergone an image makeover,” Adityanath said.

As part of ‘Mission Rozgar’, the chief minister distributed appointment letters to 795 candidates recruited to various departments through processes conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Taking a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party, which was in power in the state from 2012 to 2017, he said, “Due to corruption in recruitment, some youths, unfortunately, even committed suicide. Nepotism was prevalent. Non-deserving people were appointed to key posts. Lists were made and recruitments were purely biased.”

Addressing the candidates, Adityanath said: “You are all fortunate to get selected during the tenure of an honest government. You must discharge your duties with the same honesty and dedication and become the link between the government and the public in the best possible way.”

“I expect all to set a standard with your work mechanism. You have been appointed after a transparent and fair selection process. The same honesty and loyalty should be reflected towards the government...” he added.

“Before 2017, the youth had to fight for their rights and today they are being recruited in a time-bound manner sans any discrimination or recommendation,” he observed.

This is the Adityanath government’s second successive stint, of which it has just completed the first year, in power in Uttar Pradesh.

“In the last six years, the administrative team, along with the public representatives and the government, has worked hard to provide 100 per cent benefits of schemes of the central and state governments to the general public and its results are for everyone to see,” he said.

Constructing toilets for more than 2.61 crore people and houses for the poor, and providing free cooking gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana were among the other achievements of his government that the CM recalled. “Working in UP, the most populous state of the country, is a matter of pride for any officer as it enables him/her to work at any place or region in the country with the same ease,” he said.

Citing instances of honest officers, he also urged the new recruits to perform their duties with sensitivity, commitment and integrity.

“When the government’s intentions are flawed and malicious, corruption exists at every step of selection and recruitment. Before 2017, there were vacancies in every department. We, on the other hand, have filled 1.64 lakh vacant posts in the police department,” he remarked.