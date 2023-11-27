U.P. CM Yogi for security of all legislators’ hostels

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the state home department to make appropriate security arrangements at all the Vidhayak Nivas (legislators’ hostels) here. Yogi gave directives in this regard to the principal secretary home when the issue of security of the Vidhayak Nivas was raised before him at the all-party meeting that UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana had convened here. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey had raised the demand for installation of CCTV cameras at all the Vidhayak Nivas. Speaking at the meeting, the CM said the winter session of the state assembly would be third session of the house in 2023 and all parliamentary norms would be followed therein.

He said the house was there to hold a meaningful debate and Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state, was on the path of progress. Speaker Satish Mahana asked all the leaders for their cooperation and said the members should debate issues of public interest in the house. Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said the state government would ensure smooth conduct of the house in accordance with the established traditions.