close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM Yogi for security of all legislators’ hostels

U.P. CM Yogi for security of all legislators’ hostels

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 28, 2023 05:04 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath gave directives in this regard when the issue of security of the Vidhayak Nivas was raised before him an all-party meeting

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the state home department to make appropriate security arrangements at all the Vidhayak Nivas (legislators’ hostels) here. Yogi gave directives in this regard to the principal secretary home when the issue of security of the Vidhayak Nivas was raised before him at the all-party meeting that UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana had convened here.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey had raised the demand for installation of CCTV cameras at all the Vidhayak Nivas. Speaking at the meeting, the CM said the winter session of the state assembly would be third session of the house in 2023 and all parliamentary norms would be followed therein.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said the house was there to hold a meaningful debate and Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state, was on the path of progress. Speaker Satish Mahana asked all the leaders for their cooperation and said the members should debate issues of public interest in the house. Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said the state government would ensure smooth conduct of the house in accordance with the established traditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out