UP CM Yogi, his deputies, others pay tribute to Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya besides other BJP leaders on Friday paid tribute to Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi— who is remembered for her valiant fight against British rule—on her death anniversary, describing her as an inspiring example of women’s power and patriotism. A humble tribute on the martyrdom day of Rani Avantibai Lodhi - a heroine of the First War of Independence of 1857 and an immortal symbol of national self-respect, said the UP CM in a post on X. (HT file)

“A humble tribute on the martyrdom day of Rani Avantibai Lodhi - a heroine of the First War of Independence of 1857 and an immortal symbol of national self-respect. Her unparalleled courage, leadership and supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland constitute a golden chapter in Indian history. Her life stands as an inspiring example of women’s power and patriotism,” the CM said in a post on X in Hindi.

According to the official website of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi University in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, she displayed bravery and courage from an early age. On this day in March 1858, when the British army attacked, she fought valiantly. Upon seeing herself surrounded by the British forces, she sacrificed herself with her sword to not let the enemy touch her body.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak along with senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh, Lucknow district BJP chief Anand Dwivedi and mayor Sushma Kharkwal paid floral tribute to Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi by garlanding her statue at Capital cinema trisection opposite the BJP headquarters in Lucknow.

Members of the Lodhi community and party workers were also present. “On the occasion of her 168th martyrdom anniversary, I pay tribute to Avanti Bai Lodhi on behalf of the general public and the state government,” Pathak said while recalling her legacy and valiant fight against the British rule.

He noted that the valiant Avanti Bai Lodhi made a significant contribution to the preservation of Sanatan culture—a contribution that we all remember and honour today. Appealing to the people, Pathak urged everyone to read about the life and struggles of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi and to take a resolve to uphold her ideals.

In his address, Neeraj Singh remarked that Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi sacrificed her life for the nation’s independence, fighting against British rule with indomitable courage. “Her life stands as an unparalleled example of sacrifice, valour, and patriotism—qualities that continue to inspire us towards national service even today, Singh said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took to X to pay tribute to the queen on Ramgarh. “A humble tribute on her martyrdom day to Rani Avantibai Lodhi - the immortal ‘veerangana’ of the 1857 War of Independence and a symbol of indomitable courage and valour. The history of her unparalleled bravery and supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland will forever inspire patriotism, self-respect and courage,” Maurya wrote.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary wrote on X that the nation will forever remember Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi’s “unparalleled courage, fearless struggle and extraordinary sacrifice”. (With PTI inputs)