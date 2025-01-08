UP CM Yogi urges women MLAs to leave a lasting legacy through action

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a conference of women legislators from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand here on Wednesday, urging them to set a lasting example through their legislative work. The conference, attended by 56 MLAs, saw 37 of them speaking on a wide range of issues concerning their constituencies and communities. Yogi stressed that the true legacy of a legislator is not defined by the length of their tenure but by the impact they leave on society. Yogi further stressed the significance of impactful work, urging the women MLAs to make their words in the legislature a legacy for future generations. (Sourced)

In his address, the CM highlighted the immense responsibility shouldered by the women legislators, with U.P. representatives overseeing constituencies of over six lakh people, while their counterparts from Uttarakhand serve populations of three to four lakh. “This is a rare privilege granted to only a few in millions,” he said, encouraging the MLAs to leverage their positions to address real-world challenges faced by the common people.

Describing U.P. as his “karmabhoomi” (land of work) and Uttarakhand as his “janmabhoomi” (birthplace), Yogi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address the conference. He also took the opportunity to discuss the state’s transition to a paperless assembly through the e-Vidhan system. “This innovation is about more than just technology; it’s about creating a platform for experts from diverse fields to contribute to societal progress,” he remarked.

On the subject of women’s representation, Yogi pointed out that Uttar Pradesh stands out with 14-15% female representation in its legislative assembly, far surpassing the global average of under 10%. He expressed optimism that the recently passed Nari Shakti Vandan Act would further boost women’s participation in politics, both at the state and national levels.

Drawing attention to India’s rich history of women’s empowerment, Yogi reminded the audience that India granted voting rights to women in 1952, well before countries like England. He further pointed out that of the 15 women members in the first constituent assembly, four hailed from U.P. and Uttarakhand, playing a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution.

The CM also highlighted the impressive representation of women in local governance, with 56 percent of block pramukh positions and 70 percent of district panchayat chairpersons being held by women. He urged women legislators to continue making informed decisions that drive social welfare.

UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana also addressed the gathering, stressing the need for women’s active participation in legislative processes. He said that while women’s honour has long been discussed, its real impact comes from tangible implementation rather than mere documentation. Mahana pointed out the evolving dynamics of politics, noting that modern politics requires individuals skilled in various fields, and today, women’s presence in the legislative process is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri discussed the challenges faced by women in politics, including being assigned “losing” seats in elections. Despite these challenges, she expressed pride in the increasing participation of women in political roles across Uttarakhand, from panchayat heads to mayors. Khanduri called for a cultural shift that prioritises women’s safety, dignity, and equal rights, urging future generations to be raised with values that uphold these principles.