UP Congress chief’s anti-PM remarks spark row

A political controversy erupted after a purported video of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai went viral on Friday in which he was heard making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahoba. A purported video of UP Congress chief Ajay Rai went viral in which he was heard making abusive remarks against the PM. (HT file)

According to reports, Rai reached Mahoba during the day to meet an alleged rape victim and her family members. The controversy began while he was returning after the meeting. In one of the viral videos, Rai, shown seated in the front seat of his vehicle and speaking with local party workers, was allegedly heard making offensive comments targeting the PM. In a separate incident, he was also seen allegedly using abusive language against the district police chief while walking with party supporters.

The remarks drew strong criticism from CM Yogi Adityanath, who in a post on X, said the language used by the Congress leader reflected what he described as the “negative political culture” of the party. The chief minister further accused Congress of frustration and political desperation, saying its leaders repeatedly cross the limits of political decorum.

Meanwhile, Ajay Rai told PTI: “I have come to know about the video. It is fake and AI-generated by BJP men. I will lodge a police complaint once I reach Lucknow.”

The incident comes close on the heels of another controversy in Mahoba nearly ten days ago, when SP MP Ajendra Singh allegedly used objectionable language against the PM during a protest over prepaid electricity meters, following which a police case was registered against him.

It shows Cong’s frustrated mindset: UP BJP chief

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday said that the indecent remarks made by state Congress president Ajay Rai against the PM are highly condemnable and reflect the Congress party’s frustrated mindset.

Chaudhary said it is not an insult to the PM only but also to the sentiments of 140 crore people of the country who see him as a symbol of the nation’s development, security and honour. Calling Ajay Rai’s statement substandard, he said the Congress party today has become completely directionless politically and devoid of public support.

“When they have nothing left to say before the public on issues of development, good governance, welfare of the poor, nation-building and public interest, their leaders express their frustration by resorting to personal remarks and insulting language,” he added.

Chaudhary said it is extremely unfortunate that Congress leaders are using indecent words today for the same Prime Minister who had publicly wished Ajay Rai a speedy recovery when he was unwell recently.

“The real face of Congress’s so-called “mohabbat ki dukan” stands fully exposed before the country today. Their words show bitterness, their conduct shows arrogance, and their politics shows only division and negativity,” the BJP state chief said.

He said the Congress party should understand that in a democracy everyone has the right to ideological opposition, but dignity and decency are the soul of Indian politics. Personal insults and indecent remarks will only hasten Congress’s political downfall. “The public is watching everything and will give a strong democratic reply to it,” he added.

Chaudhary demanded that the Congress leadership immediately apologise publicly for this statement and teach its leaders to use restrained and dignified language.