Mon, Nov 17, 2025
UP Congress deploys booth level agents for monitoring SIR

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 06:06 am IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress has deployed booth level agents for monitoring Special Intensive Revision training, focusing on voter list updates and assistance.

Uttar Pradesh Congress has deployed booth level agents (BLA) for all districts for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) training session. These BLAs are tasked with monitoring the SIR process across 75 districts.

The party has organised a training session for trainers on November 18, that will be chaired by incharge UP for the party Avinash Pandey. These trainers will conduct further training sessions at district level.

“Traning will be conducted to explain to trainers the process of SIR. Also how to help voters who do not find their names in the voter list. Addition of names to the voter list is yet another focus area. Our party workers are the real power at every block, every mandal and booth and will lead our way to victory,” said a senior party leader.

The trainers who attend the session on November 18, will go to districts assigned to them and train the BLAs and party workers there next week. Each district has one BLA-I who will further choose BLA-II to focus upon SIR proceedings. District and city units, zonal coordinators will also help the BLA. The BLA will attend meetings with the district and zonal officials. The training session will be chaired by Avinash Pandey, party’s state incharge.

