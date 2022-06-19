UP: Consumer body seeks CM Yogi’s intervention in UPPCL’s bid to hike power tariff
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, a power consumers’ body, has sought chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s intervention in UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL) alleged plan to increase the electricity tariff indirectly by making changes in the existing slabs.
As the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) begins public hearings from June 21 to know stakeholders’ views before announcing the new power tariff order for 2022-23, the UPPCL is believed to have renewed the bid to get the tariff structure changed in such a way so that its overall revenue collection increases, though it has not proposed any formal tariff hike.
Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Sunday said the UPPCL had again mooted the proposal for changes in the tariff slabs despite the fact that UPERC rejected the proposal twice in the past.
He said changes in the tariff slabs as proposed by the UPPCL would automatically increase the price of electricity for most of the consumers. “We appeal to the chief minister to intervene into the matter in the same manner in which he intervened when the Centre pressured states’ power generating companies to buy imported coal,” he said.
Verma said that by proposing slab changes the UPPCL was also violating the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2005 because it was the UPERC’s job to decide the tariff structure, with the stakeholders, including discoms, having nothing to do with it.
“Instead of accepting the UPPCL’s proposal for slab changes, the regulator must lower the power tariff to adjust more than ₹20,000 core that the corporation had overcharged from the consumers by making tariff hike more than required over the years,” he demanded.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics