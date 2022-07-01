Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: CSJMU Introduces PG course in digital journalism
lucknow news

U.P.: CSJMU Introduces PG course in digital journalism

The department of journalism and mass communication, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, has introduced a post graduate digital journalism course from the session 2022-2023
Digital journalism is the need of today’s world, said CSJMU vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. (For Representation)
Digital journalism is the need of today’s world, said CSJMU vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. (For Representation)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The department of journalism and mass communication, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, has introduced a post graduate digital journalism course from the session 2022-2023.

“The two-year MA course has 30 seats. The fees will be 39,000 per year. After doing this course, students can go in the field of digital content writer, digital photojournalist, digital graphic artist, reporting, digital marketing expert and a lot more,” an official said.

Vice chancellor, CSJMU, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said, “Digital journalism is the need of today’s world and CSJMU understands this need very well. Today’s world is of digital era. One just needs a mobile phone, a good internet connection and basic knowledge of editing software.”

“The aim is to enhance the skills of students by teaching them how to make use of digital tools and techniques,” the VC said. “We will teach them how to compile video, audio, images and graphics together into a brief multimedia article or “packages” as they are known for online presentations,” he added.

“Now aspiring journalists can learn how to become more professional by understanding camera fundamentals, proper framing, etc. The students will be taught how to use an appropriate post-production software to add graphics and improve the quality of video and sound,” Prof Pathak said.

“In present times, numerous lucrative employment opportunities are available in the field of journalism and mass communication. We are committed to producing the most sought-after professionals to meet the worldwide demands of these rapidly emerging industries,” the VC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out