U.P.: CSJMU Introduces PG course in digital journalism
The department of journalism and mass communication, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, has introduced a post graduate digital journalism course from the session 2022-2023.
“The two-year MA course has 30 seats. The fees will be ₹39,000 per year. After doing this course, students can go in the field of digital content writer, digital photojournalist, digital graphic artist, reporting, digital marketing expert and a lot more,” an official said.
Vice chancellor, CSJMU, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said, “Digital journalism is the need of today’s world and CSJMU understands this need very well. Today’s world is of digital era. One just needs a mobile phone, a good internet connection and basic knowledge of editing software.”
“The aim is to enhance the skills of students by teaching them how to make use of digital tools and techniques,” the VC said. “We will teach them how to compile video, audio, images and graphics together into a brief multimedia article or “packages” as they are known for online presentations,” he added.
“Now aspiring journalists can learn how to become more professional by understanding camera fundamentals, proper framing, etc. The students will be taught how to use an appropriate post-production software to add graphics and improve the quality of video and sound,” Prof Pathak said.
“In present times, numerous lucrative employment opportunities are available in the field of journalism and mass communication. We are committed to producing the most sought-after professionals to meet the worldwide demands of these rapidly emerging industries,” the VC said.
