Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Day: Around 55K artistes to showcase talent in districts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 24, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The celebrations will be graced by dignitaries including vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar as chief guest, governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate its Foundation Day with a series of events at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow, Sector-7 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, and Noida Shilp Gram in Gautam Buddha Nagar, alongside district headquarters in every district of the state.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Around 55,000 artistes will present performances in various districts of U.P. during the three-day celebrations.

The celebrations will be graced by dignitaries including vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar as chief guest, governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a press conference at Lok Bhawan on Thursday minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh said, “The theme for Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 is “Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path of Progress.” The events will include exhibitions, seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, competitions, and roadshows, all organised around this theme. Notable exhibitions will be organised by the higher education department to commemorate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s centenary, the social welfare department to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the national integration department to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

The main event will be held on January 24, 2025, followed by National Tourism Day and Voter Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day events on January 26.

Additionally, a three-day tourism exhibition organised by the tourism department will showcase the state’s historical and cultural sites, with virtual tours offered of Uttar Pradesh’s religious, spiritual, and natural landmarks. Information about the state’s developed tourism infrastructure will also be provided.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On