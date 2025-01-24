UP Day: Around 55K artistes to showcase talent in districts

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate its Foundation Day with a series of events at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow, Sector-7 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, and Noida Shilp Gram in Gautam Buddha Nagar, alongside district headquarters in every district of the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Around 55,000 artistes will present performances in various districts of U.P. during the three-day celebrations.

The celebrations will be graced by dignitaries including vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar as chief guest, governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a press conference at Lok Bhawan on Thursday minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh said, “The theme for Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 is “Development and Heritage: Uttar Pradesh on the Path of Progress.” The events will include exhibitions, seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, competitions, and roadshows, all organised around this theme. Notable exhibitions will be organised by the higher education department to commemorate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s centenary, the social welfare department to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the national integration department to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

The main event will be held on January 24, 2025, followed by National Tourism Day and Voter Awareness Day on January 25, and Republic Day events on January 26.

Additionally, a three-day tourism exhibition organised by the tourism department will showcase the state’s historical and cultural sites, with virtual tours offered of Uttar Pradesh’s religious, spiritual, and natural landmarks. Information about the state’s developed tourism infrastructure will also be provided.