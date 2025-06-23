UP Defence Corridor: Seven companies start production

Seven defence manufacturing firms have started operations under the Uttar Pradesh’s Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) project and land has been allotted to 47 companies where construction activity has begun. Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor is not only generating direct and indirect employment, but also developing skills aligned with global aerospace and defence standards. (For Representation)

The state government is focusing on speedy rollout of the project. Around ₹28,809 crore has been invested across six nodes of the corridor, including Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra and Chitrakoot. Meanwhile, the execution of lease deeds is in process for approximately 10 more companies.

According to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the nodal agency for the project, seven defence manufacturing firms have commenced commercial production in the defence industrial corridor. The Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd has started operations at its ₹1,500 crore ammunition manufacturing facility in Kanpur.

In Aligarh, the Amitec Electronics Ltd has begun producing advanced electronic warfare systems and satellite technology, following an investment of ₹330 crore. Also in Aligarh, Werywin Defence Pvt Ltd has launched manufacturing of small arms with a ₹65 crore investment.

Lucknow is witnessing growth in advanced materials and missile systems. Aerolloy Technologies, with a ₹320 crore investment, has started titanium casting operations in the state capital. The DRDO’s BrahMos Aerospace has commenced production and assembly of the BrahMos NG missile system at its ₹300 crore facility in the state capital.

Further boosting the Kanpur’s industrial momentum, AR Polymers Pvt Ltd has begun production of ballistic materials and safety gear with a ₹48 crore investment. Additionally, Adhunik Materials and Sciences Pvt Ltd. has started manufacturing defence textiles with ₹38.58 crore investment.

In addition to indigenous manufacturing of defence products, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor is not only generating direct and indirect employment, but also developing skills aligned with global aerospace and defence standards, said the state government.

Moreover, with the largest micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) base in the state, the corridor is focusing to empower them and startups so that they become part of the defence supply chain.