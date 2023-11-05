close_game
U.P. deputy CM orders probe against 2 govt doctors

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 05, 2023 10:43 PM IST

Pathak, who also serves as the state’s health minister, directed principal secretary of health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, to conduct an inquiry.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe against two government doctors including a surgeon posted with the Lok Bandhu Hospital (LBH) who was absent from duty without any information.

The surgeon had taken a sabbatical three years ago to complete his Master of Chirugiae (MCh) in urology. Upon completing the course, he wrote a letter to the health department expressing his intention to return to duty. He was assigned to LBH but failed to report for duty or provide any information about his resignation or delayed return.

Pathak, who also serves as the state’s health minister, directed principal secretary of health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action if the LBH doctor is found guilty, which could include termination of services.

In another case, Pathak ordered an investigation into a surgeon posted at UHM Hospital in Kanpur who allegedly performed an operation while in an inebriated state. The additional director in the health department has been instructed to lead the investigation.

