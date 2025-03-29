U.P. deputy CM Pathak praises Rajnath for Lucknow’s development

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak laid the foundation stone of several projects at an event organised in the Central Park of Samar Vihar Colony in Lucknow’s Alambagh on Saturday to mark the completion of eight years of the state government. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak apprising residents of Ramji Lal Patel Nagar ward of Yogi government’s achievements in Lucknow on March 29. (Sourced)

A tubewell will come up that will supply clean drinking water to around 50,000 people, a 400 KVA transformer, and a newly constructed stage will come up in the park. Addressing the gathering, Pathak, who is an MLA from Lucknow Cantt assembly, said defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh has made a significant contribution in the development of the state capital.

“If anyone has worked to fulfil the incomplete dreams of the revered Atal Ji, who himself was an MP from here, it is Rajnath Singh,” said Pathak. “The result of his contribution is that today Lucknow is counted among developed cities of the country,” he added.

KS Abbott, president of Samar Vihar Welfare Association, and former corporator Girish Mishra welcomed the deputy CM. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Samar Vihar Colony general secretary I.S. Kulshrestha, senior vice president PC Srivastava, Dr Pushpa Srivastava, RP Singh, PC Sharma and a large number of colony residents.

After the event, Pathak carried out door-to-door campaign in Ramji Lal Patel Nagar ward and apprised people of the achievements of the state government in the last eight years. On the occasion, BJP Mahanagar unit president Anand Dwivedi and vice president Ashok Tiwari were also present.