UP deputy director, sports, suspended for alleged anomalies
LUCKNOW The state government suspended UP’s deputy director, sports, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the tender of the mess and misuse of power during his tenure as acting principal of government-run Guru Gobind Singh Sports College here in Lucknow.
Mishra, who was acting principal for more than two years, was removed from the college a few months back and another deputy director, sports, Mudrika Pathak, was given additional charge of the college in his place.
As per the government order, Mishra, against the mandate, allegedly awarded the tender of mess without getting confirmation on the GeM portal, whereas the deposition of security money was mandatory before the allotment.
He was also found guilty of not depositing the fee of students at the college. “He deposited the fees of only six students, whereas there were 213 students then. In such a situation, the other students did not take admission legally. The students availed food and facilities of the college without taking admission. After a preliminary investigation into the allegations against SS Mishra, the government found him guilty. After that, was suspended,” stated the order of joint secretary, Bhupendra Bahadur Singh.
Special secretary with the financial department, Pankaj Saxena, was named inquiry officer to look into the charges against Mishra, who denied all the allegations against him. “I didn’t do anything wrong as acting principal of sports college. All the allegations against me are baseless,” he said, adding, “I will present my case before the government.”
-
No policy on reservation for transgender persons in jobs: MSETCL to HC
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, also called Mahatransco, told the Bombay high court (HC) that it does not a policy in place to reserve positions for transgender applicants. The state transmission utility stated this in a response to a petition filed by a transgender person seeking the court's direction to the company to offer reservation.
-
2 arrested by Navi Mumbai police in ₹362Cr drug haul that has links to Afghanistan, Dubai
Investigations by Navi Mumbai crime branch into the ₹362Cr drug hiaul has revealed that the drugs were found to have links to Afghanistan and Dubai. The police found that the shipping container was in Afghanistan for seven months before it went to Dubai and then came to Navi Mumbai. The container stayed in Afghanistan till November before it was again sold to a Dubai company and then sent to JNPT, Navi Mumbai.
-
Travel agent arrested for selling bizman 12 fake flight tickets
Mumbai A travel agent has been arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of ₹10 lakh by giving him fake flight tickets to the United States of America for him and his family. Swapnil told the police that between 2017 and 2019, the accused had provided him and his family members 12 fake tickets. In 2019, he followed the same modus operandi and sold them fake tickets for a Maldives trip.
-
UP sanctions ₹797 cr for beautification of Ram temple area in Ayodhya
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will beautify the Ram temple area in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with the state cabinet on Tuesday approving a ₹797.68-crore proposal for the renovation and widening of roads leading to the Ram temple. “We will develop the area in Ayodhya on the pattern of KV Corridor,” said minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh while briefing media persons about the state cabinet's decisions.
-
CWG gold medallist Achintya Sheuli: A rickshaw puller’s son who lost father at 12
Achintya Sheuli, who won the gold medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022, did not have the money to afford even a samosa worth ₹10 during his training session, his mother Purnia Sheuli said on Tuesday as her eyes turned bleary out of emotion. Achintya Sheuli, 20, lives with his brother Alok, 28, and mother Purnima, in a shanty at Deulpur in West Bengal's Howrah district, around 30 km west of Kolkata.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics