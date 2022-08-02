UP deputy director, sports, suspended for alleged anomalies

LUCKNOW The state government suspended UP’s deputy director, sports, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the tender of the mess and misuse of power during his tenure as acting principal of government-run Guru Gobind Singh Sports College here in Lucknow.

Mishra, who was acting principal for more than two years, was removed from the college a few months back and another deputy director, sports, Mudrika Pathak, was given additional charge of the college in his place.

As per the government order, Mishra, against the mandate, allegedly awarded the tender of mess without getting confirmation on the GeM portal, whereas the deposition of security money was mandatory before the allotment.

He was also found guilty of not depositing the fee of students at the college. “He deposited the fees of only six students, whereas there were 213 students then. In such a situation, the other students did not take admission legally. The students availed food and facilities of the college without taking admission. After a preliminary investigation into the allegations against SS Mishra, the government found him guilty. After that, was suspended,” stated the order of joint secretary, Bhupendra Bahadur Singh.

Special secretary with the financial department, Pankaj Saxena, was named inquiry officer to look into the charges against Mishra, who denied all the allegations against him. “I didn’t do anything wrong as acting principal of sports college. All the allegations against me are baseless,” he said, adding, “I will present my case before the government.”