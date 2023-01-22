Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP doctor booked for allegedly causing death of patient due to negligence

UP doctor booked for allegedly causing death of patient due to negligence

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 02:39 PM IST

The family of the deceased woman alleged that the doctor left a portion of the bandage inside her abdomen when they operated on her

The deceased woman was identified as Radha (Representative Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A private hospital doctor was booked for allegedly causing the death of a patient due to negligence in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The deceased woman was identified as Radha, a mother of two, who died on Friday.

The family of the deceased woman alleged that the doctor left a portion of the bandage inside her abdomen when they operated on her.

According to Mahendra Saini, the husband of the deceased woman, he took her to a private hospital where she underwent surgery.

Officials said that despite the operation, she could not get relief and they went back to the same hospital, however, after a few days when there was still no relief, they took her to another private hospital in Bijnor where a CT Scan was done which the family claimed, shows the bandage in the abdomen.

“The woman was operated on by a surgeon a month ago at the private hospital. With the persistent problem in her abdomen, her family got a CT scan done and claimed it showed a bandage inside,” said Dr Rajiv Singhal, Amroha’s chief medical officer, on Sunday.

He informed the matter is being probed by a three-member team, including a gynaecologist.

“A post-mortem examination under videography was done. The probe committee will now study the documents related to treatment, the need for the operation, the CT scan report, and the post-mortem report and submit a final report, he said, adding further action will be decided based on the probe report.

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the doctor for allegedly causing death due to negligence.

Story Saved
