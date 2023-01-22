Woman found dead in UP’s Sultanpur, parents allege ‘killed for dowry’

The parents of a 24-year-old newly married woman have accused the in-laws of murder for dowry after she was found dead in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Ruby Bano. Police said she was found dead at her in-law’s house on Saturday.

According to Ram Ashish Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, she married one Mohammad Saif of Panchopeeran only three months ago, in October 2022.

Also Read: 3 female labourers among 4 dead in mill roof collapse in MP

“The girl’s parents have alleged that the in-laws killed their daughter for failing to fulfil the dowry demand. On the other hand, the in-laws claimed that she died after falling from a cot,” the SHO said.

“After marriage, her husband Md Saif and her father-in-law Intezar Ahmed demanded a four-wheeler in dowry. They even tortured her physically and mentally. It is the in-laws who have killed our daughter,” alleged Izhar Khan, the deceased woman’s uncle, in his complaint to the police.

SHO Upadhyay informed that Bano’s body was sent for post-mortem and the police will verify the actual cause of death only after the results, meanwhile an investigation into the matter has been launched.

“No first information report (FIR) was lodged against anyone as of yet. The investigation is ongoing and a case will be registered only after the investigation and post-mortem report,” said Upadhyay.