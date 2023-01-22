Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 3 female labourers among 4 dead in mill roof collapse in MP

3 female labourers among 4 dead in mill roof collapse in MP

bhopal news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Four, including three women labourers, were killed and at least four others were injured after the roof of the groundnut oil factory collapsed in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday evening, police said

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)
ByShruti Tomar

Four, including three women labourers, were killed and at least four others were injured after the roof of the groundnut oil factory collapsed in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Archana Parihar, 32, Ramkumari Sahu, 23, Sonam Kewat, 20 and Sanjeev Lodhi, 23.

Police said that they have registered a case against the factory owner Dashrath Sahu for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Also Read: Four killed, one critically injured in road mishap in Telangana

“There is a groundnut oil mill near Sheopura village on the Jhansi-Shivpuri highway. At around 6pm, the roof of the factory collapsed due to the heavy weight of sacks of groundnut,” Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Chandel said.

He said that all four were working in the factory at the time of the incident and got buried under the debris killing them on the spot. He added that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

“My wife used to work as a cleaner. The factory building was poorly constructed without any pillar support. The roof collapsed due to heavy weight,” said the husband of one of the deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out