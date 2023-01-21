Home / India News / Four killed, one critically injured in road mishap in Telangana

Four killed, one critically injured in road mishap in Telangana

india news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 03:33 PM IST

According to a police officer, all the victims were photographers heading to Mothe village at Burgampahad block in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for a pre-wedding shoot in the village

Police said the incident took place at Koti Lingala crossroads near Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (Representative Photo)
Police said the incident took place at Koti Lingala crossroads near Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (Representative Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

At least four persons were killed and one another sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding lorry coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Police said the incident took place at Koti Lingala crossroads near Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana around midnight on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Odela Kalyan (28), Kompelli Shiva Koti (31), Bairi Ramu (32) and Bashabathini Aravind (21).

Also Read: 3 friends killed, 2 hurt as car rams into a parked truck on expressway

“Another person identified as Ranadhir was rushed to Yellandu government hospital. From there, he was shifted to Khammam government hospital for better treatment. His condition is critical,” a police officer from Yellandu police station told local reporters.

According to the officer, all the victims were photographers heading to Mothe village at Burgampahad block in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for a pre-wedding shoot in the village.

“As they approached Koti Lingala crossroads, a speeding lorry coming from the opposite direction lost control and rammed into their car. While Ramu, Kalyan and Shiva died on the spot, Aravind died on way to the hospital at Yellandu,” the cop said.

A case of accident was registered by Yellandu police and an investigation into the matter has been launched, he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out