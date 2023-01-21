3 friends killed, 2 hurt as car rams into a parked truck on expressway

GURUGRAM: Three friends were killed and two others were severely injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-48 near Bilaspur Chowk, Gurugram Police said on Friday.

The collision took place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, when the five friends — Ravi Yadav, Sachin Singh, Kuldeep, Harsh, and Jatin Kumar — all aged between 25-30 years, who were returning to Pataudi from Rewari in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, rammed into the stationary truck, said police.

Investigators said passersby extricated the five from the car and rushed them to hospital, where Kumar, who was driving, was declared dead on arrival. Kuldeep and Harsh were referred to higher medical centres but they died during treatment.

According to police, Yadav and Singh are undergoing treatment and their condition remains serious.

Police said though Yadav told them that the truck suddenly stopped in front of their car. An investigation into the matter, however, indicated that the truck was parked in the middle of the road without any lights or reflectors.

A senior police officer said Yadav is an army driver, and was on leave from service.

“The car belonged to him. Prima facie, it seems that the truck was parked carelessly. It didn’t have any reflectors on it and neither were the back lights nor the indicators turned on to alert other drivers. Kumar could not spot it from a distance in the dark,” the officer said.

Investigators said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident, and is still at large. The truck is registered in Pune, they said.

Inspector Rahul Dev, station house officer (SHO) of Bilaspur police station, said that the truck was seized from the spot and brought to the police station. “The driver is yet to be traced,” he said.

