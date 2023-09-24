U.P.: Elderly man’s body found in Prayagraj village

The body of a 76-year-old dalit man was found in an orchard outside Danpur Chakia village under Ghoorpur police station of trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj on Sunday, police said. Prima facie, the man identified as Ramvishun Bhartiya was bludgeoned to death, they added. ACP Santlal Saroj said some people had been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Some locals spotted the body lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. (For Representation)

As per reports, Ramvishun Bhartiya used to clean the ‘samadhi’ of his ancestors in his orchard outside the village everyday. On Sunday morning at around 5 am, he went to the orchard where some unidentified assailants allegedly attacked him with some heavy object resulting in his death.

Some locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. DCP trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi reached the spot with heavy police force for investigation. Forensic team found a blood stained stick lying in nearby bushes. The kin of the victim and locals later staged a protest demanding the police to work out the case at the earliest. No FIR has been filed in connection with the incident so far.

