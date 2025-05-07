UP extends mega security drill across all 75 districts

LUCKNOW A full-scale mock drill involving civil and police administration, fire services and disaster response force would now be organised in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, instead of 19 specific ones, said director general of police Prashant Kumar on Tuesday. A day before a full-scale mock drill takes place across the state, a rehearsal for it underway at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Monday asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday, given the “new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

“We had received a directive from the union government to conduct the mock drill in 19 districts that were put under various categories. Narura (Bulandshahr) comes under Category I, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar under Category III while 13 other districts fall under Category II, including Lucknow, Agra, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi and Kanpur along with four other specified places - Bakshi Ka Talab (Lucknow), Sarsawa (Saharanpur) and Mughalsarai (Chandauli). Now, the directives have been issued to all districts in this regard,” the DGP said.

The exercise, focused on civil defence and wartime response, marks the first such initiative in the state since the 1971 Indo-Pak War — over five decades ago. It will include how citizens have to respond during aerial attacks and other wartime contingencies. The exercise will also include blackout simulations across the state, along with protocols for the evacuation and treatment of the injured.

As per the MHA, the mock drill aims to train civilians, students, and others in civil defense techniques for protection during a hostile attack. It is also aimed at checking the readiness of control rooms, shadow control centres and evaluate performance of air raid warning systems.

Director general of civil defence Abhay Prasad said instructions have been received from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct the drill. “Preparations are underway. The goal is to equip civilians with the knowledge and readiness needed in case of any future conflict,” he said, adding, “The civil defence department has offices in 15 districts of the state, covering 26 districts through its operational network. These offices will play a key role in coordinating the mock drills and ensuring public participation.”

As part of the initiative, the authorities concerned will assess emergency medical infrastructure, response times, and coordination between various agencies. “The drill will also serve as a refresher in civil defence protocols and aims to foster greater public awareness and resilience in times of national crisis,” a home department official added.

Chief warden of civil defence (Lucknow) Amarnath Mishra informed that around 200 civil defence volunteers participated in the drill carried out at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow on Tuesday. He said the participants demonstrated coordinated responses to sirens, evacuation procedures and protective measures designed to minimize panic and chaos during emergencies.

“The drill focused on practical techniques to protect civilians during missile strikes and air attacks, along with educating the public on how to safeguard themselves in such situations. The drill also emphasized techniques for safely transporting the injured to hospitals and guiding residents to the nearest emergency shelters,” he added.