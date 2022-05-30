UP forest dept inks MoU with The Habitats Trust for conservation of wildlife, natural habitat

To help augment the wildlife and natural habitat conservation efforts in the state, The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department (UPFD) on Monday.

As part of this, the trust will support UPFD in crucial areas such as filling gaps in conservation research in the forest areas, scientific restoration of degraded habitats, providing mobility infrastructure such as patrolling vehicle and boats, and support with behaviour psychology and mental health assistance for the forest department personnel as well as communities living in forest areas.

As part of the MoU signed by Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust, and Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, principal chief conservator of forests and HoD, UP Forest Department, The Habitats Trust will support UPFD with conservation efforts across the state. It will especially focus on the terai arc of North Eastern UP of Pilibhit, Dudhwa and surrounding forests, and wetland habitats of Pilibhit, Etawah, Mainpuri and other districts.

“Research has time and again established that human health and prosperity is intrinsically linked with the wellbeing of our overall natural environment including wildlife and forests. The Habitats Trust is focused on conserving these to ensure thriving biodiversity and healthy ecosystems for true and sustainable economic development. This is an ambitious goal and requires participation from all stakeholders. We are truly thankful for the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department for their partnership, and together we hope to restore the balance in biodiversity in the state over the next five years,” said Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust.

“The posterity lies in working in synergy with forests for mutual benefit of both ecosystems and communities,” said Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, the principal chief conservator of forests and the head of Department, UPFD.

“For long term sustainable and impactful biodiversity conservation, it is important that all stakeholders come together for the cause. We look forward to working with The Habitats Trust closely on various issues including grasslands and wetland conservation in the state of UP and hope that this will result in long-term impact,” said Sanjaya Singh, IFS, principal chief conservator of forests - wildlife, UPFD.

Uttar Pradesh is home to rich biodiversity and houses three tiger reserves - Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Amangarh Tiger Reserve, 27 wildlife sanctuaries, and the highest number of RAMSAR Wetland sites (10 out of 49) in India, according to a press release.