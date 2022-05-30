UP forest dept inks MoU with The Habitats Trust for conservation of wildlife, natural habitat
To help augment the wildlife and natural habitat conservation efforts in the state, The Habitats Trust, founded by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies, signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department (UPFD) on Monday.
As part of this, the trust will support UPFD in crucial areas such as filling gaps in conservation research in the forest areas, scientific restoration of degraded habitats, providing mobility infrastructure such as patrolling vehicle and boats, and support with behaviour psychology and mental health assistance for the forest department personnel as well as communities living in forest areas.
As part of the MoU signed by Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust, and Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, principal chief conservator of forests and HoD, UP Forest Department, The Habitats Trust will support UPFD with conservation efforts across the state. It will especially focus on the terai arc of North Eastern UP of Pilibhit, Dudhwa and surrounding forests, and wetland habitats of Pilibhit, Etawah, Mainpuri and other districts.
“Research has time and again established that human health and prosperity is intrinsically linked with the wellbeing of our overall natural environment including wildlife and forests. The Habitats Trust is focused on conserving these to ensure thriving biodiversity and healthy ecosystems for true and sustainable economic development. This is an ambitious goal and requires participation from all stakeholders. We are truly thankful for the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department for their partnership, and together we hope to restore the balance in biodiversity in the state over the next five years,” said Rushikesh Chavan, head of The Habitats Trust.
“The posterity lies in working in synergy with forests for mutual benefit of both ecosystems and communities,” said Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, the principal chief conservator of forests and the head of Department, UPFD.
“For long term sustainable and impactful biodiversity conservation, it is important that all stakeholders come together for the cause. We look forward to working with The Habitats Trust closely on various issues including grasslands and wetland conservation in the state of UP and hope that this will result in long-term impact,” said Sanjaya Singh, IFS, principal chief conservator of forests - wildlife, UPFD.
Uttar Pradesh is home to rich biodiversity and houses three tiger reserves - Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Amangarh Tiger Reserve, 27 wildlife sanctuaries, and the highest number of RAMSAR Wetland sites (10 out of 49) in India, according to a press release.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics