U.P: Four IPS officers shifted; critically ill SP Bijnor replaced

Published on Feb 16, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The state government on Thursday reshuffled four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including police chiefs of Bijnor and Mahoba districts.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A senior home department official said Prabhakar Chowdhary was sent to Bijnor to take charge as superintendent of police (SP) in place of Dinesh Singh, who became critically ill after developing some neurological problem.

Dinesh Singh, 55, who is 2011 batch promoted IPS, was rushed to a Gurugram hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His health was not good for the past few days and it deteriorated suddenly during the evening walk on Wednesday.

His wife Sudha Singh, who is also 2011 batch promoted IPS and was posted as SP Mahoba, has also gone on leave following her husband’s health and IPS Aparna Gupta has been sent as her replacement.

Other than this, IPS Shiva Singh, who was posted as assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varanasi, and IPS Shurti Singh, who was posted as ACP Kanpur, have been replaced by each other.

Story Saved
