U.P.: Fresh pugmarks of elusive Rehmankheda tiger spotted

Fresh pugmarks of the tiger were spotted in Banshigarh village as a forest team reached here following a tip-off that the wild cat was spotted in two more villages namely Dugauli and Rasoolpur in Rehmankheda on the outskirts of the Uttar Pradesh capital. Teams of forest department visited the spot where the tiger’s pugmarks were found. (Sourced)

“Reports of tiger sighting came from three villages but the animal was found nowhere even as our teams rushed immediately. Fresh pugmarks were spotted,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range, on Friday.

Teams visited the spot where pugmarks were found and accordingly the location of camera trap and cages were changed. The elusive tiger has killed at least 14 animals in Rehmankheda since December 14 last year. Officials said they are close to localising the tiger as part of their strategy to tranquallise it.