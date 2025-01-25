Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P.: Fresh pugmarks of elusive Rehmankheda tiger spotted

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 25, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Fresh pugmarks of a tiger were found in Banshigarh village, following sightings in nearby areas. Officials aim to tranquilize the tiger after it killed 14 animals.

Fresh pugmarks of the tiger were spotted in Banshigarh village as a forest team reached here following a tip-off that the wild cat was spotted in two more villages namely Dugauli and Rasoolpur in Rehmankheda on the outskirts of the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Teams of forest department visited the spot where the tiger’s pugmarks were found. (Sourced)
Teams of forest department visited the spot where the tiger’s pugmarks were found. (Sourced)

“Reports of tiger sighting came from three villages but the animal was found nowhere even as our teams rushed immediately. Fresh pugmarks were spotted,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range, on Friday.

Teams visited the spot where pugmarks were found and accordingly the location of camera trap and cages were changed. The elusive tiger has killed at least 14 animals in Rehmankheda since December 14 last year. Officials said they are close to localising the tiger as part of their strategy to tranquallise it.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On