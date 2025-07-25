UP gears up for UPTIS 2025 with fourth major roadshow in Mumbai

: Uttar Pradesh will organise its fourth major roadshow in Mumbai on Friday to promote the upcoming UP International Trade Show (UPTIS) 2025. This event is part of the series of promotional activities leading up to UPTIS 2025, which is set to take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 . The roadshow will be held at Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Churchgate. It follows similar successful events in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The aim is to present Uttar Pradesh as a modern, business-ready state on both national and international platforms The state is also working to take local products worldwide, giving each district a global identity through the ODOP scheme (For representation only)

Rakesh Sachan, minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, will lead the event along with other top officials. The Mumbai roadshow will focus on investment opportunities and share the state’s future business plans. It will also support the state’s ‘Export Vision 2025’.

Many key guests will attend the event, including foreign diplomats, embassy members, business groups, international buyers, investors, tech start-ups, and MSMEs. Top companies will give presentations on sectors like technology, electronics, IT, electric vehicles, agro and food processing, and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

After a strong response in Bengaluru, the Mumbai roadshow will help to show how Uttar Pradesh is growing through innovation and connecting with global markets. The state is also working to take local products worldwide, giving each district a global identity through the ODOP scheme. The last roadshow in the series will be held in Ahmedabad on July 30.The trade show will focus on the theme ‘Innovate, Integrate, Internationalise’, aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a key player in the global business world.