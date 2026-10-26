UP gets 5.59 lakh voter applications during special ECI drive

A total of 5,59,178 citizens applied for registration of their names in the electoral roll during the special campaign organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Uttar Pradesh on October 17 and 24. All citizens residing in UP should search their names in the voter list available on the ceouttarpradesh.nic.in portal, says ECI. (For Representation)

Sharing this information, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the special campaigns were organised to ensure that no eligible voter was left off the electoral rolls. During the the first campaign on October 17, 1,37,225 applications (Form-6) for inclusion of the names in the voter list were received, while 4,21,953 such forms were received on October 24.

“All district election officers have been directed to ensure prompt and legal disposal of voter registration applications. They should ensure that no eligible citizen is deprived of enrolling in the electoral rolls,” he said.

All citizens residing in Uttar Pradesh should search their names in the voter list available on the ceouttarpradesh.nic.in portal. If their name is missing from the voter list, they should fill Form 6. If there are any errors in the name or other details in the voter list, they should fill Form 8 for correction, Rinwa added.

The portal voters.eci.gov.in can be used for information and applications related to voter registration. The required information can also be obtained by contacting the BLO via telephone through the “Book a Call With BLO” service available on the above portal and the ECINET app, he said.