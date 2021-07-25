UP got 12 medical colleges in 69 years till 2016, but 32 in last four years, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said 32 medical colleges came up in Uttar Pradesh in the last four years and, by contrast, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state in 69 years from 1947 to 2016. The last four years have coincided with the Yogi Adityanath government’s tenure. The state assembly elections are due early next year.

Adityanath was in Ayodhya to review the progress of ongoing projects and the district administration’s preparedness in view of the fight against Covid-19.

After inspecting the Raja Dashrath Medical College, popularly known as Ayodhya Medical College, Adityanath said to media persons: “In the ongoing session, 14 new medical colleges are being constructed with the help of the central government.”

“There are 16 districts in the state that do not have a medical college. The government will take up the issue with the Medical Council of India and will come up with a policy for setting up medical colleges in these districts,” said the chief minister.

On the status of medical facilities in the state, the chief minister said: “In 69 years from 1947 to 2016, only 12 new medical colleges were established in the state. But in the last four years, 32 new medical colleges have come up in the state.”

He also said Uttar Pradesh will go on to have the maximum number of medical colleges in the country.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for all those who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Ayodhya Medical College, the chief minister said: “This new medical college has the facility to conduct 3000 RT-PCR tests per day.”

“In 2019-20, the state government had started eight new medical colleges after approval from the MCI. The Ayodhya Medical College was one of them. In March 2020, when Covid-19 was reported, this medical college was used as a Covid hospital,” the chief minister said.

Stating that both the Central and state governments were committed to restoring Ayodhya to its ancient glory and importance, he said widespread development was being carried out in the pilgrim town. He directed the authorities to expedite all the projects.

He also inspected ongoing construction work related to the Ram temple and offered prayers on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and later at Hanuman Garhi temple.

Besides, Adityanath met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth.