U.P. government plans to build 150 model villages in first phase, two in Lucknow
The Yogi Adityanath government has identified 150 village panchayats in the first phase across the state with a view to developing them as ‘model villages’ in such a way that they generate models of local level development and effective local governance that can motivate and inspire neighbouring villages to emulate, people in the know of things, said.
Government order (GO) issued by panchayati raj additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, recently, had asked the district magistrates (DMs) and all other concerned officials to make a six-month action plan to start work on the nine pre-defined themes.
“The idea is to trigger a process that leads to an integrated and holistic development of all identified villages so that they work as a unit,” an official pointed out.
“By a model village panchayat, we mean a village which is capable of sustainable development and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals through participatory planning, execution and maintenance of assets,” he explained.
As per the GO, the 150 village panchayats selected in the first phase to develop as model ones cover almost all the districts in varying numbers, with Lucknow having only two such panchayats — Nigoha (Mohanlal Ganj) and Salempur (Gosaiganj). Gorakhpur has the largest number of village panchayats identified for developing as model ones.
The work in the selected village panchayats will be done on nine themes/sectors -- good governance, clean and green, poverty-free, enhanced livelihood, child-friendly, engendering development for gender equality, water-sufficient, healthy, socially secured, and self-sufficient infrastructure.
“The work on these themes will be done with the help of the grants (funds) available from various sources such as performance grant, finance commission, Swachh Bharat Mission, MGNREGS and untied grants available for cleanliness,” the circular said adding “All the activities to be carried out with the help of such funds will necessarily be a part of annual gram panchayat development plan.”
All the identified village panchayats, as per the GO, will also need to achieve 100% target vis-a-vis each theme and make a self-assessment of whether they qualify to be declared a model village or not. The government also has a plan to award employees and officials that contribute to making a village panchayat a model one.
“A district-level committee headed by the district magistrate in each district will regularly monitor the projects and their progress ensuring that targets were achieved in the next six months, the GO said.
-
Living dangerously: Residents unwilling to leave dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: Residents are reluctant to leave poorly-maintained wadas and risk their lives as rains further weaken these old structures, despite the Pune Municipal Corporation sending notices to vacate these places. On Saturday, a portion of Karande wada on Nehru chowk in Shukrawar peth collapsed around 7.20 am. Fire brigade team rescued six persons and no casualty was reported. Three families were living in the 80-year-old, three-floor structure.
-
Potholed road: Will not pay taxes, make our own roads: Industrialists to MC
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road and the failure of municipal corporation in taking up road reconstruction work, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, on Saturday announced to stop paying taxes to the civic body. President Tarun Jain Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over Rs 10,000-crore.
-
Finally, Ludhiana MC shifts open garbage dump situated at Haibowal Puli
Paying heed to the woes of commuters and students of Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, the municipal corporation on Saturday finally shifted the open secondary garbage dump site situated on the banks of Buddha Nullah at Haibowal main Puli (bridge over Buddha Nullah ). For the last over three years, the dump was situated at the entry point of Haibowal area, giving it a filthy picture.
-
Delayed reimbursement: Ludhiana GRP officials dip into their pocket to dispose of dead bodies
The Government Railway Police staff in Ludhiana continues to struggle to dispose of the dead bodies found on railway tracks due to the delayed reimbursement of the amount spent by the cops in autopsy and cremation of the abandoned bodies. The staff gets Rs 5,000 for disposing of each body after the bill is cleared from the head office in Ferozepur.
-
U-19 ODI cricket tournament: Ludhiana women team beats host, seals final berth
District women cricket team on Saturday defeated the host women team by 32 runs to seal its spot in the final of the ongoing Punjab Inter-District U-19 ODI cricket tournament being held in Jalandhar. Both Aishmine Kaur and Manya Sharma steered the team to a competitive total, hitting 46 runs and 44 runs, respectively. Medhavi Gupta, Tanu Supriya and Priyanka Kumari of Jalandhar claimed two wickets each.
