Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi
UP government presents 2nd supplementary budget of RS 17865.72 crore

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Dec 18, 2024 06:13 PM IST

The size of the second supplementary budget is 2.42% of the state’s annual budget of ₹7.36 lakh crore.

uraghuvanshi@hindustantimes.com

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presenting a supplementary budget (File photo)
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presenting a supplementary budget (File photo)

The UP government on Tuesday presented its second supplementary budget of 17865.72 crore for 2024-2025, including additional provisions for sprucing up the energy sector, making Prayagraj Mahakumbh secure and magnificent, creating development infrastructure, providing additional funds for maintenance of cows and ensuring the sanctity of examinations.

The size of the second supplementary budget is 2.42% of the state’s annual budget of 7.36 lakh crore. The state government had earlier presented the first supplementary budget of 12209.93 crore, and this takes the size of the state’s total budget size to 7.66 lakh crore in 2024-2025.

The state government proposes to fund supplementary demands by achieving revenue realisation (tax and non-tax) and cutting down unproductive expenditure.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who presented the second supplementary demands of grants in the state legislative assembly here in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said the supplementary budget has new demands of about 790.49 crore. He said these have been made as the state government gave priority to bring about development and include an estimated central share of 422.56 crore in various centrally sponsored schemes.

Besides earmarking 8587.27 crore, including 2491.33 crore under capital expenditure head to energy department, 2280 crore as compensation to the UPPCL the state government proposes to provide a sum of 3000 crore under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to fund the UPPCL’s loses in the current financial year.

An additional amount of 815 crore has been demanded to give subsidy to UPPCL for free power supply to farmers and 710.35 crore has been earmarked as the state government’s share to discoms to bring down their loses under RDSS and 50 crore for setting up smart meters in the state.

Other departments with major allocations, include a sum of 2438.63 crore to the state finance department, 1592.28 crore for the family welfare department, 805 crore for the PWD, 515 crore for the primary education (including 400 crore for education for all, 505 crore for information department for publicity, 454.01 crore for panchayati raj and 354.58 crore for medical education and training departments.

A sum of 5 crore has been given for expenditure under secret services head for Mahakumbh, 27.48 crore for buying vehicles and 20 crore to hold cultural programmes and 50 lakh to set exhibition hanger at Mahakumbh. A sum of 15.50 crore to UP Police Services and Promotion Board to meet secret expenditure.

Allocations to major medical institutes

* 5 cr Cancer Institute, Lucknow

* 75 cr SGPGI, Lucknow

20 cr Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Lucknow

55 cr Rural Institute of Medical Sciences, Safai, Etawah

170 cr for KGMU, Lucknow

4 cr for medical university in Greater NOIDA

1 lakh token sum proposed for construction of Amar Shahid Azad Shooting Range and multi sports centre in LMC.

5 lakh to UP Urdu Academy

to impart coaching to candidates for all India services, state services

10 cr additional sum for setting zoo at Gorakhpur.

30 cr extra for afforestation

20 cr for secret expenditure to UP Board of Secondary Education to ensure sanctity of high school and intermediate examination papers

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
