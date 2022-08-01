UP government reshuffles divisions allotted to GoMs

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has changed the divisions allotted to 18 Group of Ministers (GoM) for the purpose of touring various divisions and overseeing implementation of various government schemes there.

The changes have been done following directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. This is the third time that divisions allotted to ministers have been changed, said those aware of the development.

State finance minister Suresh Khanna has been made in-charge of Gorakhpur division. Gorakhpur is the home district of the chief minister.

Ministers of state – Danish Ali Azad and Dinesh Khatik – have been made part of the GoM and given charge of Gorakhpur division. Khatik was in news recently following his resignation from the ministry alleging corruption in transfers in Jal Shakti department. However, his resignation was not accepted. Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantradev Singh has been made in-charge of Varanasi division.

Minister of state (independent charge) Sandeep Singh and minister of state Sanjiv Gaur have been attached to the GoM headed by Swatantradev Singh.

While PWD minister Jitin Prasada will be in-charge of Lucknow division, minister of state (independent charge) Kapildev Agarwal and minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh have been attached to the GoM headed by Prasada.

Minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad and minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Nandi have been made incharge of Jhansi and Meerut divisions, respectively. Minister of state (independent charge) JPS Rathore and minister of state Somendra Tomar will be working with Nishad while minister of state (independent charge) Narendra Kashyap and minister of state Brajesh Singh will remain attached to Nandi.

Minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi has been assigned charge of Aligarh division and ministers of state Ajit Pal Singh and Jaswant Saini will remain attached to Shahi.

Minister for women and child development Baby Rani Maurya and minister for sugarcane development Laxmi Narain Chaudhary will be in-charge of Saharanpur and Ayodhya divisions. Minister of state (independent charge) Vijay Laxmi will work with Maurya while ministers of state Rakesh Rathore and Ramesh Nishad will work with Chaudhary.

Minister for animal husbandry Dharam Pal Singh has been shifted to Moradabad. Minister of state (independent charge) Gulab Devi and minister of state Sanjay Gangwar will tour with Singh. Minister for panchayati raj Bhupendra Singh will be touring Azamgarh division along with minister of state (independent charge) Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and minister of state Suresh Rahi.

Minister for labour Anil Rajbhar has been assigned Kanpur division. Minister of state (independent charge) Arun Kumar Saxena and minister of state KP Malik have been attached to Rajbhar.

Minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan has been allotted Chitrakoot division while minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhyay work in Vindhyachal division. Minister for tourism and culture Jaivir Singh has been shifted to Prayagraj while minister for energy Arvind Kumar Sharma gets charge of Bareilly division.

Minister for technical education Ashish Patel and minister of state (independent charge), stamps and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal have been allotted Agra and Basti divisions. Minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture Dinesh Pratap Singh has been allotted Devipatan division.