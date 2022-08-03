‘U.P. government schools to salute ‘unsung heroes’ of freedom struggle’
Government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by identifying and saluting ‘anonymous heroes’ in their respective villages, blocks or gram panchayats.
The teachers have been asked to come up with details about the contributions of freedom fighters so that their sacrifices can be highlighted and acknowledged by the students and countrymen.
There are 1.91 crore students enrolled in 1.33 lakh government primary and upper primary schools who are being taught by nearly 6 lakh teachers, shiksha mitras and instructors.
Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, in a press release, said, “There have been many great personalities in villages and towns, who were part of the freedom struggle and have contributed immensely during the freedom movement. But due to lack of written literature about them, they remain anonymous.”
“Schools are an important centre of social consciousness and culture through which patriotism can be promoted and a sense of pride among Indians nurtured,” the minister said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at an event recently, said teachers may put up anonymous heroes’ photographs in school buildings and narrate their velour and sacrifices. He said many heroes never got the limelight and their work during the freedom struggle went unnoticed.
The state is already geared up to run a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme between August 11 and 17 to inculcate a sense of respect for national symbols.
In the ‘Har Ghar Trianga’ programme, all the headmasters, assistant teachers, teachers, and instructors have been asked to provide their support with full enthusiasm and dedication.
The hoisting of the flag in the school has been made compulsory every day from August 11-17.
Gyanvapi issue: Waqf Board brings on record Gazette notification
PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday filed supplementary affidavit bringing on record the Gazette notification dated December 26, 1944 by which the Gyanvapi mosque was registered in the Official Gazette as Waqf property. The temple side sought ten days' time to file a counter affidavit to the supplementary affidavit. In the suit, the plea was taken that the said mosque was a part of the temple.
Ludhiana | Government schools become soft target for burglars
Burglars seem to be on a spree of targeting and stealing computers and other gadgets from government schools in the district. So far, the police have not solved any of such cases. In a recent incident, the burglars targeted a Government High School in Brahampuri and decamped with gadgets. Principal of the school, Rimmi Goyal, said she came to know about the burglary on August 1 morning when she came to school.
Constable shoots himself dead at police lines in Prayagraj
A police constable, aged around 25 years, shot himself with his service carbine at Prayagraj police lines on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the 2019 batch constable belonged to Mathura and was earlier posted at Utraon police station in the trans-Ganga area. However, he was attached to police lines following his long absence from duty. The constable did not go on duty and on Wednesday returned to police lines.
Ludhiana | Freshly-graduated doctors decry hiring process in mohalla clinics
At a time when the Punjab government is all set to start its flagship mohalla clinics project by deputing doctors on a contractual basis, freshly-graduated MBBS doctors have opposed the recruiting process being carried out under the National Health Mission. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has also extended support to young doctors.
Hospitality sector to get industry status soon
Very soon, the hospitality sector mainly hotels will get industry status, and inspection of 181 hotels has started from the Pune region Wednesday onwards. Recently, the Rajasthan government awarded industry status to the hotel industry to boost investment in the tourism sector. Box Small hotels having 10 rooms can also apply for industry status. While the existing hotels fall in the commercial category, they will then get industrial rates.
