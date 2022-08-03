Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘U.P. government schools to salute ‘unsung heroes’ of freedom struggle’

Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:27 PM IST
As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, UP school teachers have been asked to come up with details about the contributions of freedom fighters so that their sacrifices can be highlighted and acknowledged by the students and countrymen
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said teachers may put up ‘unsung heroes’ photographs in school buildings and narrate their velour and sacrifices. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by identifying and saluting ‘anonymous heroes’ in their respective villages, blocks or gram panchayats.

The teachers have been asked to come up with details about the contributions of freedom fighters so that their sacrifices can be highlighted and acknowledged by the students and countrymen.

There are 1.91 crore students enrolled in 1.33 lakh government primary and upper primary schools who are being taught by nearly 6 lakh teachers, shiksha mitras and instructors.

Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, in a press release, said, “There have been many great personalities in villages and towns, who were part of the freedom struggle and have contributed immensely during the freedom movement. But due to lack of written literature about them, they remain anonymous.”

“Schools are an important centre of social consciousness and culture through which patriotism can be promoted and a sense of pride among Indians nurtured,” the minister said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking at an event recently, said teachers may put up anonymous heroes’ photographs in school buildings and narrate their velour and sacrifices. He said many heroes never got the limelight and their work during the freedom struggle went unnoticed.

The state is already geared up to run a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme between August 11 and 17 to inculcate a sense of respect for national symbols.

In the ‘Har Ghar Trianga’ programme, all the headmasters, assistant teachers, teachers, and instructors have been asked to provide their support with full enthusiasm and dedication.

The hoisting of the flag in the school has been made compulsory every day from August 11-17.

