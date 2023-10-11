UP govt to give big push to infra development along expressways

LUCKNOW Giving a big push to infrastructure development, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved schemes that included provision of interest-free loans to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the development of industrial corridors along under-construction/existing expressways in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that also approved guidelines for Chief Minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (urban) to make ‘Nagariya Sadak Sudhar Yojana’ more effective. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that also approved guidelines for Chief Minister’s Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme (urban) or the CM-GRIDS scheme to make ‘Nagariya Sadak Sudhar Yojana’ more effective, paving the way for construction/reconstruction of 10 to15-metre-wide roads. The scheme seeks to create a safe, inclusive, and environment-friendly urban road network.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for urban development Arvind Kumar Sharma gave information about the state cabinet’s decisions.

Khanna said a sum of ₹3,000 crore had been allocated and the Upeida, like Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), would be able to draw necessary funds for the purpose from this head. He said the amount used for the purpose would be an interest-free loan and would help in timely completion of the project.

Besides giving a push to economic development, the decision would provide opportunities of employment to lakhs of youths, stated an official press release.

₹500-cr scheme for road infra

Under the CM’s GRIDS guidelines, the development of facilities and infrastructure like utility duct, footpath, green zones, setting up of solar streetlights, EV charging stations, bus stations and beautification would be carried out. A provision of ₹500 crore has been made in the state budget for the scheme that would enable construction of cost-effective green roads with modern technology and with lesser carbon emission, stated the release.

The scheme allows use of 10% funds for repairing roads and making them pothole free.

LAND FOR PHARMA PARK

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to transfer 1472.33-acre land of animal husbandry department in villages of Madavara and Mahrauni tehsils to the industrial development department for setting up Pharma Park in Lalitpur. The government’s food and drug administration department had signed 184 MoUs involving investment of ₹1,02356.55 crore with various pharma companies at the Global Investors’ Summit –2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority would develop the pharma park on the identified land.

SEWAGE TREATMENT

The state cabinet approved setting up of Fatehpur sewage treatment scheme involving a cost of ₹293.36 crore under Atal Renewable and Urban Transformation Mission-2.0 scheme.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON