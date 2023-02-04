U.P. governor awards medals to NCC cadets feted at R-Day ceremony

Governor Anadiben Patel presented the Governor’s Medals at Raj Bhavan on Saturday to NCC cadets who won medals at the Republic Day felicitation ceremony in New Delhi.

The cadets were presented with Governor’s gold and silver medals and a group banner to the commander of the NCC team.

In her address, the governor congratulated and appreciated the NCC cadets and suggested to NCC officials that they take the cadets on tours of jails, old age homes and orphanages of the state, so that they may get an idea of the different sections of society and contribute to development. She said “The youth of our country have the capacity to solve problems of the world.”

She also urged the youth in the audience to consider self-employment and become self-reliant, and play a part in helping government schemes reach the beneficiaries.

At the ceremony the Governor awarded six Governor’s Gold and six Silver medals to the selected cadets.

Uttar Pradesh NCC Directorate had secured fifth place in the country’s 17 NCC Directorate competition, and was awarded first place in Guard of Honour, second place in National Integration Awareness Competition and third place in National Cultural Program.

Seven senior divisions and three senior wings were selected for the guard of honour. They also won the inter-group Championship from amongst 11 NCC groups, a competition which involves events like drill, firing, weapon training and obstacle crossing etc.

Senior army officers, NCC cadets, and other officers also attended the ceremony.