U.P. governor visits college, dials absentee students
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inspected the National Inter College, Lucknow, Hazratganj on Monday
On finding many students absent, she called some of them over phone and asked reasons for their absence. Governor told students to attend their classes regularly.
Talking to the absentee students over phone, she said that they would miss out on lessons that were taught on the day when they were absent.
“Your being absent will be a huge loss as there is no arrangement for repeating the chapters when you come back to school,” she told the students who were absent.
She also asked teachers to write down the names of students who were present and absent on the blackboard and urged them to motivate students to attend classes daily.
While inspecting the staff room for the teachers, the Governor expressed her displeasure over its upkeep. She said a first-aid-box should be kept in the staff room so that emergency medical aid could be provided to students and teachers.
She asked the art teacher to display the art-works, paintings on the walls of the school. She also asked the students of class 7 about their drawing work and asked the principal to showcase their talents by giving them right opportunities.
She expressed her displeasure on seeing dusty benches in the school auditorium and asked school management to keep the school premises clean. She said that the participation of the students should also be ensured in keeping the premises clean and beautiful.
She expressed her unhappiness on seeing junk kept in the store room and ordered that it be disposed off quickly.
She also visited all the labs in the school and checked the resources there.
She inquired about the experiments from the students during the lab inspection.
District magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar, principal of the school Ramchandra, district inspector of schools Lucknow Rakesh Kumar, teachers of the school and other officers and employees were present during the governor’s inspection.
4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently. During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA's chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body.
Mansa court stays release of Moose Wala’s second posthumous song till Sept 5
A Mansa court on Monday ordered a stay on the release of Sidhu Moose Wala's second posthumous song till September 5 and ordered to take down all promotional content and advertisements from all media platforms. Moose Wala's family had moved the court, seeking a stay on the unauthorised release of the song- 'Jaandi Vaar'- on media platforms and secured an ex-parte interim order against Bollywood music directors Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant.
Downward trend continues: 218 new Covid cases in UP, 46 in Lko
State capital continued downward trend in daily new Covid cases on Monday too as 46 more people tested positive for Covid infection against 63 a day before. In state also, 218 new Covid cases were reported on Monday. With recovery of 59 patients in Lucknow, the number of active Covid cases stand at 483, with 7 admitted to Covid hospitals. Among new cases, 24 are male and 22 female.
Committed to turn jails into real ‘sudhar ghars’: Punjab minister Bains after gangster’s threat
In a social media post, which HT could not confirm independently, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a mastermind in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, appealed minister Bains and Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav to shift Bobby Malhotra, Saraj Sandhu (who is an accused in Moose Wala murder case) and Jagroshan Hundal from Bathinda jail to another prison, accusing a senior police official of demanding money and harassing them.
HC rejects MLA Abbas Ansari’s anticipatory bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail application of Abbas Ansari, the MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency. A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had reserved the order on Ansari's plea on August 26 after completing the hearing. Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, who represented the state government in the court, opposed the anticipatory bail. Ansari is also facing charges of fraudulently transferring arms licence.
