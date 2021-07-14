Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt allows SIs to head 50% police stations
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP govt allows SIs to head 50% police stations

Earlier, inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs were allowed in the remaining one-third
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:06 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that sub-inspectors (SIs) can now be made station house officers (SHOs) in half of all police stations in the state, relaxing an earlier order that stated that they could head only 33% of the state’s police stations. The order stated the sub-inspectors could be posed to head up to 50% of police stations in the district if eligible and efficient inspectors are not available.

In a letter to the director general of police (DGP), additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that earlier inspectors were posted as SHOs in two-thirds of police stations and SIs were allowed in the remaining one-third. Now, the policy has been relaxed to enhance the morale of hardworking and efficient police personnel, the letter stated.

The fresh order will pave the way for posting more SIs as head of police stations.

With inputs from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.