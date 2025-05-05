The Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched a new subsidy scheme to promote the development of wayside amenities along major highways and tourist corridors in Uttar Pradesh, according to a government communique. The initiative will support the establishment of dhabas, motels, food plazas, and air-conditioned toilet complexes along national highways, state highways, expressways, and roads leading to prominent tourist destinations, it added. UP govt announces 30% subsidy for setting up dhabas on highways

The government said it would offer a capital expenditure subsidy of up to 30% to those setting up these facilities. The plan is expected to benefit both travellers and local entrepreneurs by improving travel convenience and creating new business and employment opportunities.

Eligible facilities can be set up on private lands such as marriage lawns, fuel stations, or other usable plots. To further incentivise participation, the government has waived stamp duty and registration charges for land purchased specifically for such projects.

Existing roadside amenities will also benefit from the scheme, with subsidies extended to improve infrastructure. These include restaurants, clean toilets (3 to 5 units each for men and women), one accessible toilet for differently abled individuals, children’s play areas, RO drinking water systems, modular kitchens, and freezers.

To ensure visibility and wider promotion, the Tourism Department will support registered facilities through signboards, glow signs, and listings on the official tourism website.

Entrepreneurs, dhaba owners, and investors can register through the Tourism Department’s online portal. The last date for registration is May 25.