UP govt announces 1 lakh assistance for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for the natives of the state undertaking the sacred pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. This support is available to those who are confirmed permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh at the time of their journey. Principal secretary, Department of Religious Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, shared the information on Friday. Applicants must submit their forms within 90 days of completing the pilgrimage through the department’s website. (PTI)

The assistance will not be confined to pilgrims participating through the Government of India’s official Kailash Mansarovar Yatra programme. Infact, even individuals who complete the pilgrimage via private travel agencies or personal arrangements will also be eligible.

Applicants must submit their forms within 90 days of completing the pilgrimage through the department’s website along with scanned copies of their latest photograph, Aadhaar card, PAN card, domicile certificate, passport, visa, bank account details, proof of completing the journey, and other required documents. Physical submission of applications will not be accepted.

The uploaded documents will be verified by the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Upon successful verification, the grant will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account. If any discrepancies or forged documents are found, the application will be rejected, and the applicant will be informed via registered mobile number or email.

The grant can be availed only once in a lifetime. In the event of a pilgrim’s death, the spouse or dependent may apply for the grant, subject to review. All assistance will be disbursed from the budget allocation of the financial year in which the application is made. Applications will not be considered in the next financial year.

The principal secretary further stated that any misuse or concealment of facts to obtain the grant will result in recovery of the funds and legal action as per the rules.