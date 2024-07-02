UP govt approves centre of excellence in blockchain tech at IIML Noida

Uttar Pradesh government has approved a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology (CoE-BT) at Noida campus of IIM Lucknow. (Representative photo/iStock)

It has also announced the Centre of Excellence in the Telecom sector for 5G and launch of 6G technology and another one in 3D printing sector.

“Yes, we have approved a Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology to be set up at Noida campus of IIM Lucknow. This is in addition to the Centre of Excellence approved for 5G/6G technology and 3D printing,” said Anil Kumar Rawat, principal secretary, Information Technology and Electronics department.

The IIM Lucknow is working in different technology sectors to support the startups through IIM Enterprise Incubation Centre. It has partnered with Microsoft. The centre of excellence in 5G/6G is being set up in collaboration with the IIT Kanpur.

A government order issued here on June 29, 2024, said the state government proposed 8 centres of excellence under the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy-2020 (First Amendment). It said the blockchain was a technology that could bring about changes by ensuring secrecy, trust and transparency in law and order, e-governance, internet of things, security, defence sector and financial services and has the capability to bring a revolution in the society.

Sagar said the state government hopes that the CoE-BT will be complete within one year. He said the CoE-BT would undertake onboarding of 50 startups, provide mentorship and help product development, fund raising besides launch training programmes for the people including students and officers in all the sectors. He said the state government has already set up three startups that include a startup at SGPGI Lucknow in the field of Medi Electronics and Health Informatics. He said a centre of excellence has been set up in the field of Artificial Intelligence at IIT Kanpur while another has been set up in drone technology at IIT Kanpur.