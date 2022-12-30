UP govt committed to Ganga conservation, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government was committed to the conservation of river Ganga and its tributaries to make the ‘Arth Ganga’ concept a reality.

“People’s emotional attachment towards water and river has increased with ‘Arth Ganga’ (a model for sustainable development of rivers). The concept of economic development linked to rivers has gained faith,” he said while speaking during the second National Ganga Council (NGC) meeting held in Kolkata on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the NGC meeting through video conferencing. The council has been entrusted with the task of checking river pollution and rejuvenating the Ganga and its tributaries.

Later, the UP chief Minister visited Fort William - the headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army - to see the barrack where Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was lodged after he was arrested by the British government. Adityanath paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose by offering flowers on his statue.

The CM also visited the Army Museum and paid tribute to war heroes by offering a wreath at the memorial.