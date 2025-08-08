UP govt demolishes 130 illegal structures in 7 border districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has demolished 130 unauthorised constructions, sealed 198 and issued notices to 223 illegal structures, including Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars, in seven districts along the Indo-Nepal border, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. The action was taken against unauthorised religious structures in seven districts along the Indo-Nepal border. (For representation)

The two-month anti-encroachment drive, ordered by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, targets unauthorised structures in bordering districts like Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj, the spokesperson said.

Shravasti district saw the highest number of actions, with district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi confirming that 149 illegal structures, including mosques, Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars built on both government and private land within 10 km radius of the Indo-Nepal border, were targeted.

While notices were issued to all, 140 were sealed and the rest demolished. The action against illegal constructions is ongoing, the DM said.

According to Lakhimpur Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal, a total of 13 illegal constructions were identified in the district, three of which were demolished and 10 sealed.

Similarly, action was taken against 45 illegal constructions in Maharajganj; 24 were sealed and the rest demolished.

In Siddharthnagar district, 23 illegal structures were identified. While notices were issued to two, 21 were demolished. In Bahraich, 25 illegal structures were identified. Five of them were sealed and 15 demolished.

In Pilibhit district, two illegal constructions were identified and both were demolished.

In Balrampur, 41 illegal constructions were identified, one of which was served a notice while 21 were demolished.