U.P. govt explores new avenues for Kannauj perfume traders
The department of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and export promotion of the state government and the Indian Embassy in Egypt jointly organised a virtual buyer-seller meet for perfume producers of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and perfume importers of Egypt to explore new export avenues.
At the event organised on June 9 (Thursday), additional chief secretary, MSME, U.P., Navneet Sehgal apprised participants of the ODOP products, including “attar” (perfume) of Kannauj.
Sehgal assured buyers and sellers of all possible support from the state government. He also requested the Indian Embassy to share a list of key promotional and business events in Egypt in which Uttar Pradesh-based businesses can participate to expand their business prospects.
Abhishek Prakash, CEO, Invest UP, apprised the audience of investment opportunities in the state. He invited Egypt-based companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Also present on the occasion was Indian ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte who provided a brief overview of bilateral trade between India and Egypt. He offered all possible support to the state government for promoting trade and investment between Egypt and Uttar Pradesh.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
