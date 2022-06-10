U.P. govt explores new avenues for Kannauj perfume traders

The department of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and export promotion of the state government and the Indian Embassy in Egypt jointly organised a virtual buyer-seller meet for perfume producers of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district and perfume importers of Egypt to explore new export avenues.

At the event organised on June 9 (Thursday), additional chief secretary, MSME, U.P., Navneet Sehgal apprised participants of the ODOP products, including “attar” (perfume) of Kannauj.

Sehgal assured buyers and sellers of all possible support from the state government. He also requested the Indian Embassy to share a list of key promotional and business events in Egypt in which Uttar Pradesh-based businesses can participate to expand their business prospects.

Abhishek Prakash, CEO, Invest UP, apprised the audience of investment opportunities in the state. He invited Egypt-based companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Also present on the occasion was Indian ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte who provided a brief overview of bilateral trade between India and Egypt. He offered all possible support to the state government for promoting trade and investment between Egypt and Uttar Pradesh.