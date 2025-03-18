UP govt forms panels for Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Scheme rollout

Efforts to implement the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Scheme, announced in the 2025-26 budget to support meritorious college-level girl students in Uttar Pradesh, have begun with the formation of two key committees, informed officials of the state higher education department. The state government has allocated ₹ 400 crore for the scheme, which aims to distribute free scooters to deserving female students pursuing higher education. (Sourced)

A six-member committee, chaired by Shipu Giri, director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), will define eligibility criteria and outline the selection process for beneficiaries.

The panel includes director of higher education Amit Bhardwaj, registrar of Rajju Bhaiya University, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Shukla, finance officer of Lucknow University, and prof Dinesh Chandra Sharma of Mayawati Government Women PG College, Badalpur. Sanjay Diwakar, coordinator of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), will serve as the member secretary.

In a separate order dated March 11, a four-member technical expert committee has been constituted to finalise the specifications of the scooty. Girijesh Kumar Tyagi, special secretary of the higher education department, will head the panel.

Officials stated that other department officers and subject experts could be invited to both committees if needed.