A landmine injury could not take away World No.1 Paralympian shot putter Hokato Sema's grit

Subedar Hokato Hotozhe Sema, 42, has climbed to World No.1 in the Men's Shot Put F57 category in the latest World Para Athletics rankings, weeks after becoming the first Paralympian in India's history to be awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) by President Droupadi Murmu. Subedar Hokato Hotozhe Sema from Nagaland has been serving in the Indian Army for over two decades.

"I did not think about rankings when I started," Sema said. "I only wanted to throw one metre farther than the last time. Everything after that has been a surprise, even to me."

Sema lost his left leg below the knee in a landmine blast during a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2002. He was 19, a havildar with the Assam Regiment, and had hoped to join the Special Forces.

"That dream ended in one afternoon," he said. "For a long time I did not know what my life in the Army would look like anymore. Nobody prepares you for that kind of silence, when the thing you trained for your whole life is suddenly not possible."

He credits a chance meeting with Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Dutta at the Army Paralympic Node in Pune in 2016 for introducing him to shot put. He trains under coach Rakesh Rawat.