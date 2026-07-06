Amitabh Bachchan says he's 'deeply moved' as fans brave Mumbai rains, waterlogging for Sunday darshan outside Jalsa

Last few days of relentless rains in Mumbai has turned the spotlight on one of the city's most iconic addresses. A video showing rainwater entering Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home, Jalsa, has gone viral on social media, with many saying it reflects the reality of Mumbai's annual monsoon woes. While the veteran actor did not react to the viral clip, he did mention the weather in his Sunday blog as he thanked the fans who continue to visit him outside Jalsa every week, rain or shine. Amitabh Bachchan shares photos from Sunday darshan despite Mumbai rains. (Tumblr)

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans despite the weather Amitabh Bachchan also shared a series of pictures on his Tumblr blog, where he reflected on his weekly Sunday meeting with fans and the relentless rain in Mumbai. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “A wave, folded palms .. a signing of autographs .. and they endure and leave .. my respect as always.”

He also thanked fans for turning up despite the weather, saying, “They come despite the weather - rain, shine, winter .. and the same enthusiasm .. so deeply moving for me.”

Talking about the ongoing monsoon, the veteran actor added, “The rains do not abate .. flooding continues .. yes , Monsoon delayed , and now the water resources - the surrounding Lakes filling up ..some difficulty to dwellers .. farming .. but this too shall pass.”

Ending his note with a message of caution, he wrote, “Be well all .. be safe .. venture out only if absolutely urgent .. as in Mumbai .. but in general too ..all of you are too precious.”

Flooding reaches Jalsa during heavy rains A recent video showed rainwater building up outside Jalsa as the drains near the property struggled to cope with the heavy downpour. Within minutes, the water could be seen flowing inside the compound. The clip soon went viral, with users saying it reflected the reality of Mumbai's monsoon every year.

Heavy rain has affected many areas of Mumbai over the past few days, causing waterlogged roads, traffic jams and daily life to slow down. With more showers expected, residents are hoping the situation improves even as civic teams work to clear blocked drains and reduce flooding.