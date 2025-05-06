U.P. govt gears up for launch of Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan

Building on the successful implementation of Sambhav Abhiyan since its launch in 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for the statewide rollout of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan, currently a pilot project in all eight aspirational districts, officials said on Tuesday. CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the department of child development services and nutrition to prepare for the statewide rollout of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan. (File photo)

The Sambhav Abhiyan has completed four phases, driving significant improvements in maternal and child nutrition by 2024. Recent data shows that 65% of children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have fully recovered, while 16% have moved to a less severe condition -- moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The Sambhav Abhiyan, launched in coordination with central government schemes, aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 2, which focuses on ending hunger and achieving food security, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the department of child development services and nutrition to prepare for the statewide rollout of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan after a a detailed progress report was presented to him, highlighting the campaign’s success, they added.

Data shows that in addition to child nutrition, the campaign has significantly enhanced maternal health. Focused efforts on pregnant women have led to a sharp rise in health monitoring efficiency, from 6% to 51%, officials pointed out.

Under the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan pilot, children aged between 3 and 6 years receive take-home rations containing 400 calories and 15-20 grams of protein daily. Anganwadi workers actively monitor and update nutritional data to ensure timely intervention.