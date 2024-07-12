U.P. govt, IMD to set up warning system for lightning strikes

With the aim of minimising loss of human life and livestock due to frequent incidents of lightning strikes during the monsoon, the state government has decided to establish “Uttar Pradesh Lightning Alert Management System” in all 75 districts in association with the India meteorological department (IMD). In the first 12 days of July alone, lightning has claimed 83 lives in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

With the start of the monsoon, the state is witnessing surge in the incidents of deaths due to lightning, drowning, snake bites and heavy rainfall. In the first 12 days of July alone, lightning has claimed 83 lives. Expressing concern over deaths due to lightning every year, CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the officers of the revenue department and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to set up a lightning forecast system in the state.

“People in large numbers die due to lightning strikes in the state. Despite the unpredictable nature of a lightning strike, we must try to minimise the loss of life by sending alerts to users who are in areas that are likely to be struck by lightning,” he said.

After the CM’s instruction, the government departments started working on the establishment of a robust warning system to tackle natural calamities and prevent damage and loss of life. The focus was on using technology to implement lightning safety system to warn people about lightning strikes in advance, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government zeroed in on the state-of-the-art lightning detection system— time of arrival (ToA)—technology that is more time and location accurate. The state government plans to spend ₹276 crore on the lightning alert management system.

Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, “The lightning alert management system will be implemented in three phases in the state. In the first phase, the system will be launched in 37 districts, in second phase 20 districts and in the third phase, it will be implemented in 18 districts.”

Dr Manish Ranalkar, director, meteorological department, Lucknow, said, “The IMD has assessed the need for installation of 50 sensors and 3,600 early warning public address system for the entire system.” “In the first phase, 30 lightning detection sensors will be established in the state. There are two types of lightning namely cloud-to-cloud lightning and cloud-to-ground lightning,” he added.

“The cloud-to-ground lightning is fatal for people. To protect the life of the people, we have to them give a forewarning,” he said.

“The cloud-to-cloud lightning starts around 30 minutes earlier of the cloud to ground lightning during the thunderstorm. The system will assist us in studying the movement of the thunderstorm. After the cloud-to-cloud lightning, we will have 30 minutes to alert people about the cloud-to-ground lightning through multi-hazard warning system,” the IMD director added.

“Once we have data in IMD system, it will trigger nearby sirens and hooters to alert the people working in fields. The siren covers 1.5 km radius. The farmers will take precautionary measures to protect themselves from lightning when it strikes the ground. The ToA technology will also give exact location of the lightning and height of the cloud- to-cloud lightning,” he said.

“At present, the IMD is using radar to give lightning alerts. The data from ToA technology will strengthen the lightning forecast system. The tendering process is almost complete and within six months, Uttar Pradesh Lightning Alert Management System will be implemented,” Dr Ranalkar added.